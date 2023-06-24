Suspect at-large in fatal Romeoville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

The suspect remains at-large after a 19-year-old was fatally shot and another teen was injured at a suburban entertainment facility on Friday evening.

According to Romeoville police, officers were dispatched to the scene in the 400 block of South Weber Road after a reported shooting.

Police say that a verbal altercation resulted in gunfire, which left two people shot. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a Joliet hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was also shot, and their condition has since stabilized, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The suspect has been identified by police as a Chicago resident, but he remains at-large.

The shooting led to an event cancellation as well, with Hot Wheels announcing that its “Legends Tour” stop Saturday morning at the Romeoville Walmart was postponed.

“The safety and well-being of the attendees and entrants of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour are of the utmost importance, so we are canceling Saturday’s event,” the company said in a statement.

Officials with the company hope to reschedule the event in the near future.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Romeoville authorities at 815-886-7219.