Suspect at-large after woman shot to death in possible domestic incident in Hammond

A suspect is at-large after a woman was shot to death in an incident authorities believe may be domestic-related in Hammond Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Jackson Avenue.

According to authorities, police discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival, who was pronounced dead at the scene following resuscitation efforts.

Officials said witnesses told officers the suspect pursued the woman before shooting her and fleeing the scene. Police believe the shooting may be domestic-related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hammond police at (219) 852-2982.