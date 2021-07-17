Suspect Arrested After Wrong-Way Crash, Being Struck by Vehicle, CPD Says

Chicago police say a man was arrested after he crashed into two cars and was then struck by a vehicle while trying to flee from authorities in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie at approximately 9:58 a.m. Saturday.

While responding to the call, officers located a vehicle, a gray Toyota sedan, that matched the description of the car that was involved in the shooting. That vehicle then attempted to flee from police, driving into oncoming traffic on South Kedzie and then turning the wrong way onto a Stevenson Expressway off-ramp.

The car then crashed into two vehicles, police said.

The 22-year-old man who was driving the vehicle then attempted to flee the scene on foot, and was struck by a car in the 3400 block of South California. He was taken to an area hospital and was placed into custody, police said.

The three individuals inside of the Toyota were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

The driver of that vehicle was issued several citations, including driving the wrong way on a one-way street and negligent driving, and could face additional charges. The driver did have a weapon at the time of the incident, and the weapon was recovered by police.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.