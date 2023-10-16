Suspect abducts child, leads police on chase that ends in Chicago crash

A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home, abducted a 3-year-old child and led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Chicago.

According to authorities in suburban Cicero, officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of 29th Street at approximately 11:43 p.m. Sunday after reports that a child was abducted by her biological father.

Officers spoke to the mother, who told them that her ex-boyfriend had abducted a 3-year-old girl after breaking into the home.

Police say they sent out information on the man’s vehicle to surrounding suburbs, and Will County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle in Joliet.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A pursuit began when they attempted to stop the vehicle, with Joliet police and the Illinois State Police coordinating on the operation.

The vehicle eventually made its way into Chicago, where it crashed in the area of 31st Street and Halsted, according to police.

The man was taken into custody by Illinois State Police. The child in the vehicle was unharmed and was returned to her mother.

The Cicero Police Department is leading the investigation, and charges remain pending in the case.