Sundance Institute comes to Chicago with movie premieres, exclusive classes

The Sundance Institute, one of the premier national institutions dedicated to independent filmmaking, is coming to the Windy City this weekend to premiere several new films and to offer up a variety of programming options.

The event, which runs Friday through Sunday, will also include master classes, panel discussions and exclusive presentations, according to a press release.

The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, along with Choose Chicago, are partnering with Sundance Institute to put on the event.

Things kick off with a welcome reception from city officials, Sundance creatives, and the greater Chicago film community, according to a press release.

Premieres will take place at two different locations, including the Logan Center for the Arts and the Davis Theater.

The films being premiered include "Luther: Never Too Much," "Sugarcane," "A Different Man," and "Your Monster." Learn more about the projects and purchase tickets here.

"Luther: Never Too Much" dives into the story of music legend Luther Vandross. The project uses archival content to take the audience along the journey of Vandross’ life. The story, directed by Dawn Porter is told by Vandross himself, with assistance from Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, and more, according to Sundance’s Stephanie Owens.

Showtimes will be available at both locations, starting with the Logan Center for the Arts on Friday, according to press releases.

"Sugarcane" explores an investigation into missing children at an Indian residential school. Directors Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie invite the audience to come face to face with questions on morality, while respecting and recognizing Chicago’s native indigenous communities and the strength of the story’s survivors, according to Sundance’s Bobbi Broome.

The film will be exhibited at the Logan Center for the Arts on Saturday afternoon and at the Davis Theater Sunday.

"A Different Man," written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, stars Sebastian Stan as Edward, an aspiring actor who transforms his appearance surgically causing him to miss out on his dream role. This intriguing psychological thriller draws audiences in with its eerie score and realism, according to Sundance’s Cameron Asharian.

"Your Monster" is dark romantic comedy written and directed by Caroline Lindy about a young woman who finds a monster in her closet, helping her to get back on her feet after her life falls apart, according to Sundance’s Ana Souza.

There will be three panel discussions over the course of the weekend. On Saturday, head to the Logan Center for the Arts for a discussion on development labs leading to artistic sustainability.

Sunday, there will be a 1:15 p.m. panel revolving around new sustainable models for financing and distribution, followed by a 5:15 p.m. discussion about the theatrical experience in the post-pandemic era. Both will be held at the Claudia Cassidy Theater in the Chicago Cultural Center. Reserve your spot here.

Additionally, on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a short film master class held by Mike Plante, Sundance’s short film senior programmer. Filmmakers Jason Park and Jennifer Reeder will speak about their experiences making films in Chicago.

For more information on additional activities and details, see here.

All films will be shown with open captions and provide both live captioning and American Sign Language interpretations, according to Choose Chicago.