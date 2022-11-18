Summerfest Adds Country Singer Zach Bryan as Headliner to 2023 Lineup

Summerfest has been releasing tidbits about its 2023 plans on a rolling basis, with Zach Bryan becoming the latest artist to join the music festival's bill.

The country singer will rise to the grand the stage July 7, 2023, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre in Milwaukee, the festival revealed earlier this week.

Bryan first performed at the festival in 2022, when he headlined the Miller Lite Oasis -- one of Summerfest's 12 stages.

The festival's announcement follows word that Imagine Dragons is slated for a headlining set, too. The four-member band is scheduled to perform alongside pop trio AJR on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre.

Frequent headliners Zac Brown Band are also booked for a show Friday, June 23, 2023, on the festival's main stage.

Tickets to Bryan's show dropped Friday and can be purchased from the Summerfest website, Ticketmaster or in-person at the festival's box office. Tickets to catch Imagine Dragons and AJR, as well as Zac Brown Band, are available for purchase now.

More performances will be unveiled as the festival nears, according to Summerfest. Over 800 acts will be spotlighted when the nine-day event gets underway.

Gearing up for its 55th anniversary, Summerfest will spill across three weekends: June 22-24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6-8, 2023.