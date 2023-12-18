Suburban pizza joint transforms into ‘Little Nero's Pizza' from ‘Home Alone'

"Little Nero's Pizza," the pizza parlor made famous in the holiday classic "Home Alone" might not be an actual restaurant. But thanks to a suburban business, it's being brought to life - at least temporarily.

Located at 711 Devon Ave. in Park Ridge, Easy Street Pizza has been transformed into a "Little Nero's Pizza" pop-up through the end of the year, according to a post on its Facebook page. The fictitious pizza parlor was featured in the 1990 hit movie, which was filmed in Winnetka.

While the regular menu is still available, you can indulge in "Home Alone"-themed dishes, like Kevin's Fried Chicken Mac and Cheese and toasted ravioli, among others.

The "Home Alone" theme doesn't stop there, either.

Seasonal cocktails include the "Wet Bandits Hot Chocolate" and "Uncle Frank," which consists of whiskey, brown sugar simple syrup, black walnut bitters, plus an orange peel and cranberry.

If you opt for pizza, their cheesy pies will be served up fresh in a special "Little Nero's Pizza" box, complete with the ficticious establishment's slogan, "No fiddlin' around."

Orders can be placed through the restaurant's website, by calling 847-823-4422 or by visiting in person.