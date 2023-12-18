Park Ridge

Suburban pizza joint transforms into ‘Little Nero's Pizza' from ‘Home Alone'

And you can keep the change, ya filthy animals

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

Home Alone
Twentieth Century Fox

"Little Nero's Pizza," the pizza parlor made famous in the holiday classic "Home Alone" might not be an actual restaurant. But thanks to a suburban business, it's being brought to life - at least temporarily.

Located at 711 Devon Ave. in Park Ridge, Easy Street Pizza has been transformed into a "Little Nero's Pizza" pop-up through the end of the year, according to a post on its Facebook page. The fictitious pizza parlor was featured in the 1990 hit movie, which was filmed in Winnetka.

While the regular menu is still available, you can indulge in "Home Alone"-themed dishes, like Kevin's Fried Chicken Mac and Cheese and toasted ravioli, among others.

The "Home Alone" theme doesn't stop there, either.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Seasonal cocktails include the "Wet Bandits Hot Chocolate" and "Uncle Frank," which consists of whiskey, brown sugar simple syrup, black walnut bitters, plus an orange peel and cranberry.

If you opt for pizza, their cheesy pies will be served up fresh in a special "Little Nero's Pizza" box, complete with the ficticious establishment's slogan, "No fiddlin' around."

Local

Health and Wellness 10 mins ago

CPS elementary school staff receives training to help students with mental health challenges

Bluey 17 mins ago

Immersive ‘Bluey' adventure coming to Chicago next summer

Orders can be placed through the restaurant's website, by calling 847-823-4422 or by visiting in person.

This article tagged under:

Park Ridge
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us