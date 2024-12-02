Suburban high school cancels classes after fire alarm triggers sprinkler system

Classes at a suburban Glenview high school were canceled Monday and students and staff were sent home after a fire alarm triggered a sprinkler system to be set off in the building, according to an announcement.

About 9:23 a.m., fire alarms were triggered near the woodshop of Glenbrook South High School, leading the building's fire suppression and sprinkler system to be activated, the school posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the school initially said that students and staff were being allowed back into the building after being evacuated, it later said students would be dismissed after a "large amount of water" in the building had impacted school events.

"School is canceled for the rest of the day and students will be dismissed using a tiered system," the school said.

In a 11:16 a.m. Facebook post, the school confirmed that all students had been dismissed.

According to the school, Monday morning's fire alarm took place during "School Emergency Preparedness Week."

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were released. Glenbrook South High School did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.