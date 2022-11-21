Suburban Father Dies After Falling From Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop

A south suburban community is mourning the death of a father who died from injuries sustained after he fell out of a moving vehicle while helping his daughter collect donations for her Girl Scout troop.

Aaron LaMore, his wife, Erin, and daughter, Mia, 12, were driving around a neighborhood, collecting donations when Aaron fell from the back of a moving vehicle, traveling at a slow speed, and hit his head earlier this month. LaMore, who is from New Lenox, was able to stand up and wait for paramedics to arrive.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where it was revealed he sustained multiple fractures.

"But it almost seemed like everything was going to be okay," said Mark Talaga, LaMore's brother-in-law, recounting the situation at that point.

Talaga explained LaMore's condition quickly deteriorated, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

"It's surreal to some level," Talaga said. "For somebody that was larger than life than Aaron was... for something so strange to be the thing that takes him away is unreal."

Once at the University of Chicago, Aaron was kept on life support until arrangements were made for his organs to be donated. A veteran, Aaron died on Nov. 11 - Veterans Day.

Mia and Erin LaMore are doing the best they can following Aaron's death and have a strong support system in place, but family say Aaron lives a big hole to fill.

"I think you know what was so remarkable about him was he just wanted everyone to live and be loved... he made you feel loved no matter who you are," Talaga said.

Following LaMore's death, Talaga said he and his siblings, along with LaMore's siblings, are working to create a foundation in their loved one's honor. The foundation will be based on two sayings he said, "live life to the fullest" and "give life to the fullest."

"We really want that message spread around," Talaga said. " However you see that fit. Whether that's just holding your loved ones a little tighter, whether that's donating... Whatever that may be, I think that's what Aaron would want everyone to know."

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Erin and Mia.