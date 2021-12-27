String of Burglaries Reported in South Shore

Chicago police are warning 3rd District businesses of a string of burglaries between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20 in South Shore on the Far South Side.

In each of the incidents, someone forced their way into the business and took property from inside, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

1700 block of East 71 st Street, between Dec. 12 at 11:00 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Street, between Dec. 12 at 11:00 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. 7200 block of South Exchange Avenue on Dec. 16 between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

1900 block of East 71st Street between Dec. 19, at 12:00 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 4:30 a.m.

Police are encouraging business owners to report suspicious activities immediately.