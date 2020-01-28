String of ATM Thefts Reported Across Chicago

A group of approximately four individuals tried to steal an ATM from a business in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Tuesday morning, the latest in a string of brazen cash machine thefts across the city.

According to Chicago police, the individuals broke through the front window of a business in the 1000 block of West Lake Street just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The individuals tried to steal the ATM from inside the store, but were unable to do so, police said.

The thieves then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

A group of thieves was successful approximately 20 minutes later at a business in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, police said. Someone in the group used a large rock to shatter the front window of the Near West Side business, then the thieves stole an ATM, put in a dark-colored sedan, and sped off.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

On Monday, three people stole an ATM from another Near West Side business, entering the building's vestibule at around 12:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard to take the ATM, officials said.

When an employee, a 54-year-old man, tried to confront them, they got into a dark-colored vehicle and drove off southbound on Morgan, police said. The employee was not injured.

On Thursday, authorities said four people stole an ATM from a River West liquor store.

About 2:15 a.m., four people wearing masks pulled up to BWS Beverage, 790 N. Milwaukee Ave., and broke the glass of the front door, according to police.

The group removed the ATM from the store and stuffed it into a black Nissan before fleeing, police said. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the thefts and it was not immediately clear if the incidents were connected.