Street, sidewalk closures for Chicago's 2024 Lollapalooza underway, with more to come

Major street closures for the 2024 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago's Grant Park are underway, with more set to come in the coming weeks as the iconic summer event draws near.

"We have worked with the City of Chicago to ensure we have a plan in place which maximizes convenience to all of our neighbors and minimizes overall impact to the street and circulation patterns for area residents and businesses," a post on Lollapalooza's website said. "We have also coordinated the breakdown of the event to return your sidewalks, streets, and parkways to you as soon as possible. "

The bulk of the street closures for the event, scheduled for Aug. 1-4, will begin next week, the event's website said. Many sidewalk and street closures will last well after the festival is over and into mid-August, the site showed.

Some street sidewalk closures went into effect as early as July 17. Beginning July 22, a flew of others will take place, followed by more the week of July 29.

Here's a full list of what's closed and when:

Street Closures

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17th – August 11th

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 23rd – August 10th

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29th– August 5th

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29th – August 5th

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29th – August 5th

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 29th – August 5th

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29th – August 5th

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 31st – August 5th

Sidewalk Closures

Michigan, from Jackson to 11th St. Bridge: July 30th – August 4th

Balbo (both sides, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17th – August 11th

Columbus (Northbound side), from Roosevelt to the 9th St. Yard: July 17th – August 19th

Columbus (Southbound side), from 9th St. Yard to S. Ida B. Wells: July 22nd – August 10th

Jackson (both sides), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 22nd – August 10th

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 24th

Monroe (Eastbound side), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 20 and July 22nd – August 10th

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Southbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27th – August 10th

Balbo (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 29th – August 5th

Jackson (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 29th – August 5th

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29th – August 5th

Congress Plaza Dr. (Westbound & Eastbound side), from Michigan to Columbus: July 27th – July 28th

Columbus (both sides), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29th– August 6th

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: August 6th

Lollapalooza, with headliners including SZA, The Killers, Blink-182 and Skrillex is scheduled for Aug. 1 through 4 in Grant Park. Tyler, The Creator, was also set to headline, but announced he was dropping out last month. He was replaced by Megan Thee Stallion.