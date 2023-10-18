Street closures reported in Chicago amid march calling for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

A rally and march were held in downtown Chicago Wednesday, with demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstration was held at Federal Plaza, with road closures anticipated after its start at 4:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Demonstrators made their way through parts of the Loop, marching down Madison toward the Israeli consulate.

Madison Street is closed between Wacker Drive and Clinton Street because of the demonstration, according to Total Traffic.

The call for a ceasefire comes as President Joe Biden visits the Middle East, with the president pledging to support Israel while mourning the lives of innocent civilians lost on both sides of the conflict.

“I come to Israel with a single message: you’re not alone. You are not alone,” he said.

Several members of the Chicago City Council spoke about the president’s visit, and said he should have done more to call for an end to the fighting.

“We have to condemn any innocent children, any innocent people on sides being killed,” Ald. David Moore said.