Street Closures Announced For Halloween Events in Chicago

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced street closures for Halloween events for the upcoming weekend, while giving residents tips to stay safe while celebrating.

The Arts in the Dark Parade kicks off at the intersection State Street and Lake Street on Saturday, lasting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with assembly starting at 4 p.m. on Wacker Drive between State and Lake.

The following street closures will be in effect from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday:

State Street from Lake to Ida B. Wells

Lake Street from Dearborn to Wabash

Randolph from Wabash to Dearborn

Washington from Dearborn to Wabash

Madison from Wabash to Dearborn

Monroe from Dearborn to Wabash

Adams from Wabash to Dearborn

Jackson from Dearborn to Wabash

Van Buren from Wabash to Dearborn

Additionally, "La Carrera De Los Muertos", a 5K run and walk in Pilsen will step off at Benito Juarez Community Academy High School at 8 a.m. on Saturday as part of local Day of the Dead festivities.

The 3.1 mile Komen Chicago Race for the Cure will be held along the lakefront starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, starting and finishing at Soldier Field.

On the North Side, the Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Halloween itself, traveling north from the intersection of Halsted Street and Belmont Avenue to the intersection of Halsted Street and Brompton Street.

For the parade, Halsted Street will be closed from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday. A full list of parking restrictions and closures related to the parade can be found here.

In addition to official Halloween events taking place throughout the city, OEMC officials offered the following tips for those trick-or-treating or heading out on Halloween to celebrate: