Storms Possible During Gloomy Tuesday Weather

Scattered embedded storms could produce heavy rain for some areas throughout the morning hours and again during the afternoon and evening

The Chicago area woke up to a wet and soggy morning Tuesday, but the wet conditions will also bring with them a chance for thunderstorms.

Scattered embedded storms could produce heavy rain for some areas throughout the morning hours and again during the afternoon and evening.

Expect cloudy, windy and cool temperatures Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 60s north of Interstate 80, but briefly rising into the 70s for areas south of I-80 and in northwest Indiana.

The wet conditions look to stick around Wednesday morning.

Showers and isolated storms are currently forecast mainly in north and northwest portions of the metro area during the morning hours. Mostly cloudy, windy and cool conditions are expected in the afternoon with spotty showers still possible in far north and west sections.

