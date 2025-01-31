Several automobile brands and the popular Camp Jeep test track are poised to make a comeback at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show as Stellantis returns after last year's absence.

The Dutch company - which operates Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo - announced its return on Friday.

The automaker withdrew from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, citing "challenging U.S. market conditions" at the time. While its return wasn't certain, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association had hoped the company would participate in the coming years.

This year, showgoers will be able to experience thrill rides through an off-road course - the fan-favorite Camp Jeep test track, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, according to a news release.

There's plenty more in store.

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep® Wagoneer S - both battery-electric vehicles - will be included in the Chicago Drives Electric track.

Also on display will be the Chrysler Halcyon concept car and the Fiat 500e, which is powered by an electric battery that provides nearly 150 miles of range, according to the company.

Attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in the Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'n Go Challenge. They will be put to the test to find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a minivan equipped with Stow 'n Go.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place.