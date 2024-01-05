Camp Jeep test track not returning to Chicago Auto Show as Stellantis bows out

Stellantis, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep, announced its withdrawing from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, citing "challenging U.S. market conditions."

The automaker's decision effectively ends the fan-favorite Camp Jeep test track's nearly 20-year run. Stellantis, the Dutch company whose brands also include Maserati and FIAT, said it's canceling participation in major auto shows, including Chicago, Los Angeles and the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Stellantis spokesperson Rick Deneau said, "to be as efficient as possible in our media spend, we are evaluating participation in auto shows on a case-by-case basis, while prioritizing opportunities for consumers to experience our vehicles first-hand.”

“Obviously the Stellantis news is disappointing to us,” said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. “But we are working to fill that space and make the show everything Chicagoans have come to love.”

Many attendees had come to love the elaborate test tracks that Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge had brought to the show in recent years. Camp Jeep included obstacle courses and hills that recreated the challenging environments where the off-road vehicles thrive. The drag strip showcased the acceleration of Dodge’s muscle cars.

Sloan said other manufacturers will be attending the show and will have test tracks of their own.

“Thankfully, the Ford Bronco track is back, right there near the front door,” he said. “I am sure they will add one or two more Broncos to that track to take care of all those people who want to go up a hill and enjoy it like that.”

There will also be outdoor test drive experiences and indoor tracks for electric vehicles, which are expected to be a major part of the 2024 show. Eight manufacturers will participate in the EV track for this year’s show, up from five last year.

While there will be no Stellantis vehicles on the floor at this year's Chicago Auto Show, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association remains hopeful the company will return in coming years.

The automaker said it is working to optimize its marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows.

“Stellantis remains committed to building products customers love, ensuring freedom of mobility for all, and becoming second to none in value creation for its employees and all other stakeholders,” according to the company’s statement.

Sloan said the 120-year-old Chicago Auto Show will fill the South building at McCormick Place instead of using portions of both the North and South buildings as it typically has in past years.

“We even managed to pull off a show during the pandemic,” he said. “So, everything that Chicago has been coming to love about the show will be there.”