Employee of business near Humboldt Park wounded in shootout during attempted robbery

An employee at a business in Humboldt Park was wounded in a shootout during an attempted armed robbery Friday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., the employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire with two people who entered the business in the 2900 block of West North Avenue and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.
The employee was shot in the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
