Starting a garden? Here's 16 plants you can grow in March

Whether you are planting in a community garden in Chicago or starting your own at-home garden, there are plenty of plants you can use to get it started this spring.

In fact, there are at least 16 plants you can start growing indoors or outdoors in the city this month.

Here’s a list of ideas to help you get started.

Broccoli

Broccoli is quick growing during the spring season and continues growing until late summer. There are many varieties of broccoli that each have different speeds of growth like De Cicco and Spring Raab.

Cabbage

Cabbage is planted in March and grows throughout the beginning of spring. The growth process is easier than caring for other plants, like flowers. For cabbages, after planting, you only need to focus on watering and fertilizing after the cabbage head begins to form. Some varieties of cabbage best fit for March are Late Flat Dutch, Golden Acre and Michihili.

Carrots

Carrots need to start indoors in March, contrary to other vegetables that are planted in the spring. Suggested variants for this month are Atomic Red and Black Nebula.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower thrives in the cool temperatures of March. They will also continue to grow throughout the spring. Cauliflower should be planted four to seven weeks before the last frost, depending on the length of the season. The best variants for March are Amazing and Snow Crown.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers, like carrots, need to begin growing indoors then be transplanted outside to grow best. They can be moved outside between April to June. Varieties for March are Spacemaster 80, Green Finger and Manny.

Eggplants

Eggplants also need to begin growing indoors. They need to be indoors up to 10 weeks before the last frost date. The best variants of eggplants for March are Black Beauty and Little Finger.

Herbs

Herbs can be grown outside beginning in March, but can also be grown indoors. March’s best varieties of herbs are Sweet High Oil Basil, Standard Chive, Vulgaris Thyme and Bouquet Dill.

Lettuce

Lettuce can begin to grow outside four to six weeks before the final frost. It will grow best during late summer and early fall but should be planted early. The best variants for lettuce in March are Gabriella, Garden Leaf Blend and Dwarf Romaine.

Onions

Those living in and near Chicago should plan to plant long day onion varieties. Onions can begin to grow outdoors in March. The best onion varieties for March are Sweet White Walla Walla, Red Creole, Yellow Spanish and Candy Hybrid.

Peas

Peas can be planted outdoors four to six weeks before the last spring frost and will be harvestable in the summer. The best variants of peas in March are Sugar Snap and Alaska.

Peppers

Peppers are another plant that should be grown inside before being moved outdoors. Seeds should begin growing six to 12 weeks before the last frost date. The best varieties for peppers in March are California Wonder, Early Jalapeno, Sweet Banana and Rainbow Blend Bell.

Spinach

Spinach begins growing in March and will continue being able to harvest throughout the summer. Spinach can be planted outside once March. The best varieties of spinach to be planted in March are Red Kitten and Renegade.

Summer Squash

Summer Squash can begin growing outside in March and will produce a harvest throughout the summer. The best variants of summer square are Cocozelle and Yellow Crookneck.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes can begin growing indoors first in March. They can begin growing indoors six to eight weeks before the last frost date. The best variants of tomatoes for March are Betty, Cherokee Purple, Vintage Wine, Sweet Million and Tasty Evergreen.

Asparagus

Asparagus, the crowns of asparagus can be planted about 6 inches deep in full sun in March. The spears will not be ready to harvest until June though.

Summer flowering plants

Bulbs of summer flowering plants can be planted indoors two to three inches deep in six-inch pots. Some summer flowering plant bulbs that can be planted starting in March are tuberous begonias, caladiums, lillies, dahlias and elephant ears. In April, most of the plants will be ready to plant and flower outside.

When is the last frost date in Chicago?

According to National Weather Service, the typical last frost date in the city is on April 21.