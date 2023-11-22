One of the top parades in the country returns to the streets of Chicago in less than 24 hours, stepping off tomorrow morning as Thanksgiving celebrations get underway.

According to a new ranking from Time Out, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is the second best in the U.S., trailing only behind the New York City Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The event celebrates Thanksgiving with a three-hour procession of giant balloons, marching bands, celebrity appearances, dancers and more.

Whether you're planning to attend or not, there are some things to know ahead of the holiday event:

When is Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade?

For its 89th year, the parade in 2023 will return to downtown Chicago on Nov. 23, with its holiday tradition of entertaining over 350,000 spectators and millions of viewers across the country.

The parade will kick off with live entertainment and performances from 8 to 9 a.m.

It is expected to last until around 11 a.m., organizers said.

Where is the parade?

The parade begins at 8 a.m., with a start point at State Street and continuing on to Ida B. Wells Drive and Randolph Street.

Who is hosting and performing in the parade?

The co-hosts this year are actors Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

HGTV’s Lauren Makk and Chicago’s Poet Laureate avery r. young will also make appearances. Performances by country artists Reyna Roberts and Tayler Holder will be another highlight.

Marching bands from over 16 high schools and universities will perform and attendees can also expect to see various cultural groups, equestrians and festive floats. A full list of participants can be found here.

How can you watch it?

Pluto TV will live stream this year’s parade and will also air live on CW26 Chicago.

Those looking to watch in person can pick a spot along the route or an individual sponsorship for $70, which gives access to a special seating zone in the VIP bleachers with restrooms and refreshments.

Which streets will close for the parade?

The area from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue will be affected by the event, with parking restrictions and intermittent street closures taking place from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What else to know

“We are absolutely thrilled to create a long-lasting memory for all generations, one that is a tradition for so many people attending and watching from home," Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation executive director Daniel Mulka said in a press release. "Our Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has become through the years a vibrant event that is an integral piece of what makes our city so great and unique."

Check out the parade’s website to learn more.