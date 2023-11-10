Chicago Thanksgiving Parade ranked 2nd best in U.S., new ranking says

One of Chicago's most anticipated events to kick off the holiday season is around the corner -- and according to a new list, it's also one of the best in the nation.

According to a new ranking from Time Out, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is the second best in the U.S., trailing only behind the New York City Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For its 89th year, the parade in 2023 will return to downtown Chicago on Nov. 23, with its holiday tradition of entertaining families. The co-hosts this year are actors Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

HGTV’s Lauren Makk and Chicago’s Poet Laureate avery r. young will also make appearances. Performances by country artists Reyna Roberts and Tayler Holder will be another highlight.

The parade celebrates Thanksgiving with a three-hour procession of giant balloons, marching bands, dancers and more. Beginning at 8 a.m., the parade marches from State Street to Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.

It is expected to last until around 11 a.m., organizers said.

“We are absolutely thrilled to create a long-lasting memory for all generations, one that is a tradition for so many people attending and watching from home," Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation executive director Daniel Mulka said in a press release. "Our Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has become through the years a vibrant event that is an integral piece of what makes our city so great and unique."

The parade will kick off with live entertainment and performances from 8 to 9 a.m. Marching bands from over 16 high schools and universities will perform and attendees can also expect to see various cultural groups, equestrians and festive floats. A full list of participants can be found here.

Those hoping to donate and secure a spot for the parade can purchase an individual sponsorship for $70 which gives access to a special seating zone in the VIP bleachers with restrooms and refreshments.

The area from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue will be affected by the event, with parking restrictions and intermittent street closures taking place from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the parade’s website to learn more.