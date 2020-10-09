St. Charles Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Elderly Woman in Wheelchair

Police in west suburban St. Charles have launched a search for the driver of a pickup truck who fatally struck an 88-year-old woman who was crossing a street with her son Friday afternoon, according to the St. Charles Police Department.

At approximately 4:04 p.m., officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at North Third and West Main streets. When officers arrived, they found the woman unconscious in the roadway.

The woman, whose name has not been released as of Friday evening, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where she was pronounced dead.

According to initial witness statements, the woman was crossing North Third Street with her adult son when a pickup truck waiting at the light began making a right turn from southbound Third Street to westbound Main Street.

The pickup then struck the woman in the crosswalk and continued westbound on Main Street without stopping, police said.

Investigators are looking for a 2016 Dodge Ram, Cummins edition. The pickup has chrome outside mirrors, chrome door handles and spoked chrome rims, police said.

The driver was said to be a white male wearing a black t-shirt, but a more detailed description wasn't available.

Anyone with information about the crash, vehicle or driver is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435. Information can also be left by calling the department's anonymous tipline at 866-378-4267.