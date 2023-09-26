Spotted lanternfly detected, identified in Illinois

A spotted lanternfly has been identified and detected in Illinois following a report of a sighting earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Agriculture confirmed.

According to officials, the state's agriculture department was alerted to the potential presence of the nuisance pest on Sept. 16, and coordinated a site visit near the sighting two days later.

Following the collection of specimens at the site, results that were returned Tuesday confirmed the presence of the spotted lanternfly.

The spotted lanternfly is native to eastern Asia and was first found in the U.S. in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014.

Since then, presence of the species has continued to spread throughout the eastern and southeastern U.S., more recently making its way into the Midwest as well.

Identifications of the spotted lanternfly have been recorded in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio in recent years.

The spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide variety of plants, with a particular affinity for the invasive tree of heaven, maple trees and grapes. Officials say these plants should be monitored for any spotted lanternfly activity.

The fly is known to move easily on wood surfaces and vehicles, making the pest very difficult to contain.

Anyone who believes they may have seen a spotted lanternfly is asked to take pictures and contact lanternfly@illinois.edu to report the sighting.

Agriculture officials offer the following advice to help contain the spread of the spotted lanternfly in the U.S.: