South suburban school brings in local barbers to give free haircuts to students

One suburban school district is spreading the holiday cheer by bringing in local barbers to give free haircuts to students in the south suburbs before Christmas.

A group of barbers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon using their clippers to cut, trim, and fade, helping keep spirits high during the holiday season.

“I definitely wish that were was something like this when I was younger,” said Anthony Prewitt. “That’s why I’m so happy to do it.”

Their clients some of the youngest, like 10-year-old Caden Tyler, a fifth-grade student at Illinois School in suburban Park Forest.

“I just want a simple fade, and I just don’t want to mess my locks because I just got them done,” he said. "I’m just so excited to take part in my new school because it’s my first year starting and I just really want to fit in."

Tyler is among 50 students who got a fresh cut for the holidays by soon-to-be professional barbers.

“I’m just thankful, that all the years that they took to study to cut hair, to put their effort into kids, who don’t really have much time or money to get a fresh cut for the holiday season,” Caden said. “I just think that’s really thoughtful.”

The hair services were free to parents, who signed up their kids ahead of time.

“Haircuts can range anywhere from $25 to $50,” said Dr. Shernita Mays, Illinois School Principal. “We know that every little bit helps so if we can bless someone with a haircut, put a smile on their face, and just ease the burden of all the pressures of the holidays.”

This is the third year the school has teamed up with barbers from Phipps Academy of Barbering in Richton Park. The leader instructor told NBC Chicago his barbers are learning but also giving back at the same time.

“I want my barbers to learn that giving back is important and being in the spirit of caring for somebody is big you know,” said Calvin Kelly, lead instructor at the school. “We teach them to be nurturers because we’re in the field of taking care of someone and if you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good you do good.”

Prewitt and other barbers want to make a difference.

“Always give back because you don’t know who needs what and you don’t know what you could be for somebody,” said Prewitt.

His wish this year is for others to pay it forward.

“This is not only a good thing for the kids, but other people can see that we’re doing this and they can do it for schools in their areas too,” he said.