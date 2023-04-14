Suburban Junior High School Principal Identified as Victim Killed in Dan Ryan Expressway Crash

The woman who died in a collision Friday morning along the Dan Ryan Expressway served as the assistant principal at a Glenwood junior high school, according to school district officials.

Rosia Mitchell died following a crash just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the expressway at 31st Street, according to authorities. Mitchell was ejected from her Jeep when another driver crashed into the vehicle. As of late Friday, it wasn't clear if the driver had been arrested or cited.

Mitchell most recently served as the assistant principal at Brookwood Junior High School, though she served Brookwood School District 167 for more than 15 years, the district's superintendent said in a letter to families.

"All of us will be feeling a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion," Superintendent Bethany A. Lindsay said in the letter, in part. "What is most important is that we care for and support each other..."

The full letter from the superintendent can be read below:

Dear Brookwood School District 167 Families:

I am sorry to inform you that Rosia Mitchell our Assistant Principal at Brookwood Jr. High School, was killed in a tragic car accident early this morning. Rosia Mitchell has been serving in our school district for over 15 years. She began her teaching career at BJHS as a Reading Teacher and was also an amazing basketball coach. During the past 4 years, Ms. Mitchell has served as an assistant principal at BMS and at BJHS.

All of us will be feeling a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other. The Crisis Response Team has made plans to respond to the emotional needs of the students and staff at Brookwood Jr. High School. Grief counseling, classroom debriefing, referrals to support service staff and community based organization outreach will be conducted. Any time death touches us, it is stressful.

This sudden death may be disturbing to you and extremely overwhelming. It is for this reason that we especially want you to know of our care and support. We are also sending home some resources to help you support our students. Please let your child’s teacher know if there is any additional information the school should be aware of so we can provide the support your child needs or if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Bethany A. Lindsay

Superintendent