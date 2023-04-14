Dan Ryan Expressway

Deadly Crash Closes Lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway Near Chinatown; Delays Expected

The crash has snarled both the inbound and outbound commutes

Delays are expected after a deadly crash on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) during the Friday morning commute has blocked all local lanes just after I-55 near Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, officials have confirmed.

The incident took place Friday morning just before 5 a.m. in the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street, the Illinois State Police says. According to officials, a person inside of a Jeep was ejected and struck by another vehicle.

The person ejected has been pronounced dead, the ISP confirms.

Total Traffic reports lanes blocked between Roosevelt Road and 31st street as part of the accident investigation, with "solid traffic" back to the Stevenson Expressway.

According to NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin, the express lanes remain open. However, traffic is also being impacted on the inbound side of the expressway, as far south as 51st Street due to onlooker delays.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is advising commuters to "seek alternate routes."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

