South Side church meets donation goal, provides gifts to kids

Last week NBC 5 shared a West Pullman church's struggle to get enough gift donations for kids in need, last minute donations helped meet goal in time for Christmas

Hundreds of kids in need were able to receive Christmas gifts from a West Pullman church this year in part due to the generosity of NBC Chicago viewers.

We first reported about the Sanctuary Church of Chicago's toy drive last week. Pastor Virgil Jones has been holding the toy drive for the past 29 years.

They ran into massive challenges this year, with more than 500 kids signing up to receive gifts, but were hundreds of presents short.

Due to last minute donations, the church incredibly met its goal by Christmas.

“Lo and behold, a Miracle on 120th street," Pastor Jones said. "I thank God for that."

On Christmas Eve, children and their families attended a party with the church to pick up presents and sing Christmas carols.

“The best part of an event like this is seeing the kids happy and getting the toys they need and want and enjoying it," said parent Antenese Clark.

And for a lot of the kids Sunday night, it wasn't what was under the tree that was most important, instead it was who was around it.

