Morning fog, sunny skies expected ahead of summery weather pattern in Chicago area

After a rain-soaked Saturday across much of the Chicago area, Sunday is shaping up to be a more pleasant day, with sunshine expected to arrive in the afternoon hours.

Before that, there is a limited chance of fog in parts of the area, especially closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin border, according to the National Weather Service. Elsewhere, patchy fog and drizzle are possible during the morning hours, but that is expected to clear as the day moves along.

In the afternoon there should be plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the region, with high temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Temperatures could be cooler near Lake Michigan, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s in locations near the water.

Beginning Monday, a more summery weather pattern will take hold for several days. That will include plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, with highs likely climbing into the upper-70s and low-80s, but it will also include chances for showers and thunderstorms on both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

There is not a threat of severe storms at this time, according to the Storm Prediction Center, but storms could still pack heavy rains and some gusty winds as they develop from the afternoon heat.

A cold front is expected to roll through on Wednesday, with chances for morning showers and perhaps thunderstorms as that front passes through.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.