CFD ambulance struck in chain-reaction crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The crash occurred in the Gold Coast neighborhood just after 12:30 a.m.

By NBC Chicago Staff

There were no injures reported when a Chicago Fire Department ambulance was struck while responding to a call on Sunday morning, causing a chain-reaction crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, the ambulance was in the 1600 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 12:36 a.m. when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The ensuing chain-reaction crash involved multiple other vehicles, according to officials.

There were no reported injuries in the Gold Coast collision, according to Chicago police.

No further details or information on potential citations were immediately available.

