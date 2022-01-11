Some Residents Question Captive Coyote's Living Conditions at Suburban Preserve

Staff at a suburban nature center say that a coyote has found a good home and is being well-cared for, while some residents say that the animal’s living conditions are unacceptable and that it should be moved to a larger preserve.

The coyote currently resides at the River Trail Nature Center in suburban Northbrook. Staffers there say that the animal became imprinted on humans after it became separated from its parents in 2018.

“We have interactions with him every single day,” staffer Brian Winters said. “And it’s not just basic care, food and water, but it’s interaction too.”

The animal lives in an enclosure at the nature preserve, but some residents say that the coyote does not have enough space.

“They are cruel, they are tiny, and they are cramped,” resident Nicole Milan said. “There is no place for him to run. To witness it in person is heartbreaking. It doesn’t look right.”

Milan has started a Change.org petition to move the coyote to another animal sanctuary, according to the Chicago Tribune, and the petition has more than 2,300 signatures.

She has posted videos of the animal pacing in its enclosure, with some veterinarians saying that the pacing can cause stress and other health issues for the animal.

Still, officials at the center say that the videos are taken out of context, and that the coyote gets plenty of stimulation.

“He has energy,” Winters said. “He needs to move around. He enjoys investigating stuff that we add to his cage now and then to keep things interesting, and he also reacts to the presence of people.”

Officials at the preserve say that the enclosure has passed federal inspection, but that isn’t enough for Milan and others who want the animal to be sent to a larger sanctuary.

“Taxpayers are upset that their money is helping fund this,” she said.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County heard opinions on both sides of the debate at a recent virtual meeting, but no decision has yet been reached on whether to relocate the animal.