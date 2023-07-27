Chicago Fire Department will provide a press conference with an update around 7:30 a.m. This story will be updated with information from the press conference.

Streets are closed and some residents have been asked to shelter in place due to what the Chicago Fire Department is calling a "major ammonia leak" at a factory near Chicago's Midway International Airport.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded around 5 a.m. to call at an ice factory located at 3600 W. 59th St. in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

"We are asking people in the area to shelter in place," CFD said. "We might have to ask people to evacuate if the plume gets worse."

Officials said the weather is impacting the "large" and "visible" plume, adding that humidity is making it difficult to dissipate.

According to the CFD, the ammonia leak originated from Home City Ice, formerly Lang Ice Company.

"Crews are attempting to enter to shut down values," a tweet from CFD said, adding that crews are opening hydrants and flooding streets and sewers "to help dispel the ammonia."

Officials are also going "door to door" to execute well-being checks on residents in the area, the CFD added. No injures were reported.

According to authorities, West 59th Street is shut down, and there are additional closures east of the factory near Hamlin.

The scene remains active, CFD said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.