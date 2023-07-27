As Chicago's mid-week heat wave continues Thursday with temperatures upwards of 90 degrees, some parts of the area are under an excessive heat warning, with "dangerously hot conditions," National Weather Service said.

According to an alert from the NWS, Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, and parts of Will county in Illinois, and Newton county in Northwest Indiana are all under an excessive heat warning all day Thursday and into Friday night, with "peak afternoon heat index values around 110 degrees."

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the alert said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-condition rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," the alert continued. "Young children and pets should never be left unattached in vehicles under any circumstances."

Additionally, those counties, with the exception of LaSalle, are under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday, with visibility less than one mile, the NWS said.

Shallow ground fog has developed outside our office. If traveling early this morning, be prepared to encounter patchy dense fog. Visibility could be down to just a few hundred feet in spots. Fog will dissipate within an hour or so after sunrise. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/MyySyD7Mow — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 27, 2023

Farther north, in DuPage, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Northern and Eastern Will county, and parts of Cook county in Illinois, and Lake, Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana, a heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

"For the heat advisory, peak afternoon heat index values 100 to 107 degrees can be expected," the NWS continued.

Some of those counties also fall under the dense fog advisory, effective until 8 a.m., Thursday, he NWS added.

In addition to the excessive heat, an air quality alert for Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper counties Northwest Indiana remains in effect until midnight.

As of 5:40 a.m., Chicago's air quality ranked "moderate," level two on a six-level scale, according to AirNow.gov.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures inland Thursday will hit the low-to-mid 90s, with temperatures along the lake in the mid-80s. However, the mercury Friday is expected to rise again, with some locations experiencing with “feels-like” temperatures of up to 110 degrees.

One form of relief could come in the form of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Friday, the NBC 5 Storm Team added.

The record-high temperature for both Thursday and Friday in the city of Chicago is 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While it doesn’t appear those records are in jeopardy, the air temperature could still rise into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Heat-related illnesses: What to watch for

Heat exhaustion, a milder form of heat-related illness can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids, experts say. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.

Here are the signs of heatstroke to watch for: