Heat indices could approach 110 degrees in Chicago area this week, forecasters say

Hot and muggy weather is on the way for the Chicago area, and officials are urging residents to use caution when venturing outdoors in coming days.

According to the latest forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team and the National Weather Service, heat indices in the Chicago area are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Thursday, and could rise even higher on Friday, with some locations dealing with “feels-like” temperatures of up to 110 degrees.

Relief will be scant for many, as residents along Lake Michigan could potentially see cooler temperatures, according to officials.

Another form of relief could come in the form of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Friday. According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area at a “slight risk” of severe weather on Friday, and that could lead to breaks in the heat and humidity in areas impacted by storms.

The record-high temperature for both Thursday and Friday in the city of Chicago is 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While it doesn’t appear those records are in jeopardy, the air temperature could still rise into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Residents who plan to spend any time outside are urged to take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and to drink plenty of water.