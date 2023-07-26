Air quality alert in effect for Northwest Indiana on Thursday

An air quality alert has been issued for Northwest Indiana, taking effect for the entirety of Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert will be in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Northwest Indiana from midnight Wednesday evening to midnight Thursday evening, with poor air quality forecasted due to both Canadian wildfire smoke and elevated ozone levels coinciding with a heat wave.

The NWS added that ozone levels are likely to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups throughout the day on Thursday.

Detailed information on air quality forecasts in Indiana can be found here, with nationwide air quality information available here.