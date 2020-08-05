Chicago lakefront

Some Chicago Lakefront Restaurants Allowed to Reopen

Chicago officials gave the approval Tuesday

Beachside restaurants along Lake Michigan are able to open for business for the first time this summer during the pandemic, according to health and city officials.

Lakefront concessions fell under Chicago's order to close the lakefront during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but will now be allowed to re-open under parameters that other restaurants currently have to follow due to the pandemic.

This week the Chicago Park District notified restaurant vendors they could reopen even though the beaches remain closed.

At least a handful of lakefront eateries plan to serve customers and they will follow the same guidelines as other restaurants in the city.

"Castaways" and "Shore Club" announced on Facebook they will open Friday.

