2024 Taste of Chicago food vendors, music lineup announced

The food and music lineup for the city's iconic Taste of Chicago food festival for 2024 has been released.

The festival, which typically, takes place in July, will be held Sept. 6 through 8 in Grant Park, according to officials. Timing for the festival was shifted due to big summer events in the city, including NASCAR Chicago Street Race and the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

According to an announcement, over 40 food vendors and more than a dozen food trucks will line the three-day festival, which will also feature free performances by big names, including CeeLo Green, known for his 2010 hit "Forget You."

“For more than 4 decades, Taste of Chicago has grown into a global institution, inviting Chicagoans and visitors alike to enjoy our city’s expansive culinary and cultural ecosystem,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in the announcement. "In addition to the renowned food experience, I’m thrilled to welcome the performing artists from Chicago and around the world to Grant Park for a must-see weekend of entertainment, cuisine and community unlike any other.”

In the lead up to the festival, the Taste will travel to different neighborhoods in Chicago, offering pop-ups of the big event. One of those events takes place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Marquette Park, located at South Kedzie Avenue, officials said.

This weekend's pop-up follows a similar one-day pop-up event held in Rogers Park on June 15, with a third one-day Taste of Chicago event scheduled for Aug. 17 in Pullman Park.

2024 Taste of Chicago Food Vendors

According to officials, food vendors for the 2024 Taste of Chicago include 90 Miles Cuban Café, African Food Palace, Arepa George, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, Badou Senegalese Cuisine, Banato, Billy Goat Tavern, BJ’s Market & Bakery, Chicago Eats Market, Chicago’s Doghouse, Churro Factory (Xurro), Connie’s Pizza, Cumin Club Indian Kitchen, Donut Dudes, Doom Street Eats, Eli’s Cheesecake, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Franco’s Ristorante, Frannie’s Café, Gaby’s Funnel Cakes, Harold’s Chicken, JJ Thai Street Food, Josephine’s Cooking, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Mano Modern Café, Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn, Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant, Ponce Restaurant, Porkchop, Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, Sapori Trattoria, Seoul Taco, Star of Siam Thai Restaurant, Tacotlán, Tandoor Char House, The Original Rainbow Cone, The Sole Ingredient Catering, Yum Dum, Yvolina’s Tamales, Zeitlin’s Delicatessen and a wide variety of food trucks.

2024 Taste of Chicago Music Lineup

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5pm Amira Jazeera

6pm Jon B.

7pm CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5pm Nino Augustine

6pm La Doña

7pm Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5pm To be announced

6pm Robert DeLong

7pm Atlas Genius

Goose Island Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

11 a.m. Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m. Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m. Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m. Gabacho

7:25 p.m. Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m. Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m. DJ Cymba

2:10 p.m. Zia Jenaye

2:35 p.m. T Star Verse

3:40 p.m. Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m. Piwa

6:20 p.m. Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m. DJ Hotrod

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m. Barragoon

12:30 p.m. Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m. Kopano

3:40 p.m. Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m. Abel

6:20 p.m. MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m. DJ Iggy

2024 Taste of Chicago SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m. Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m. Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m. Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m. Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m. Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m. Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)

3 p.m. Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m. Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m. Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m. KPOP / Chemical X

1:45 p.m. Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m. House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)