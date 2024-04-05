Total solar eclipse doughnuts, anyone?

Monday's April 8 total solar eclipse won't just be a rare phenomenon -- it will also provide the opportunity for some sweet treats, as several fan-favorite food brands are launching special solar eclipse deals.

Here's a list of a few restaurants and snack brands that are leaning into event with limited-edition flavors and more.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut giant has teamed up with Oreo to create a "Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut" -- an original glazed doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with silver sprinkles, buttercream, Oreo pieces and full Oreo cookie in the center.

The doughnut will be available Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8 while supplies last, officials say.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's deal, called "Total Eclipse of the Hut" is offering $12 large pizzas, in a shape "reminiscent of the sun and the moon," the Pizza shop said. The offer is valid for carry-out, dine-in and delivery, according to officials.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza will offer 50% off all menu-price pizzas from April 8 to April 14. The discount can be applied when ordering online or through the app and using code ECLIPSE.

Smoothie King

Through April 8, Smoothie King is offering its Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie with a free pair of solar eclipse glasses. The deal is only valid when purchasing the eclipse smoothie. It features bananas, wild blueberries, apple, a blueberry juice blend, a white grape lemon juice blend, a protein blend and blue spirulina.

Raising Cane’s

The chain will be giving a free piece of its Texas toast with the purchase of any combo on April 8. There will also be an entry for an award to win free food for 20 years in celebration of the solar eclipse. Customers must register in advance online.