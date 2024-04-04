Total Eclipse 2024

Illinois health officials issue safety warnings ahead of solar eclipse

As the state of Illinois finds itself in the path of an historic solar eclipse next week, health officials are offering a series of safety warnings ahead of the celestial event.

“A total solar eclipse is a rare and remarkable event,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “Everyone in the eclipse’s path is set for a truly remarkable experience and we, in public health, want to ensure it is a safe one as well.”

Naturally, the starting point for those safety tips came in the form of eye safety, with officials warning that looking at a partial eclipse, even at 99% coverage, can cause permanent eye damage if one does so without eye protection.

That includes looking at the sun while wearing sunglasses, which do not offer protection when looking at an eclipse.

Instead, people are urged to get approved eclipse-viewing glasses, or to use techniques like pinhole projection to view the eclipse’s progress across the sky.

With thousands of residents likely to travel to other areas to see totality, drivers are urged to have vehicle safety kits in the event they become stranded away from home. Those kits should include items like non-perishable food, water, medications and even blankets in some circumstances.

Time is running out to get glasses for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

With the eclipse’s path set to travel across several national forests and state parks, hikers are urged to stay on marked paths during the eclipse, as cliffsides and other areas can become slippery and pose safety hazards for those in the outdoors.

The eclipse will sweep across southern Illinois on Monday, with Carbondale in the path of totality for the second time in seven years, according to NASA.

The eclipse will reach totality at approximately 1:58 p.m. there, and will last for approximately four minutes. Fairfield and Mount Carmel will also be in the path of the eclipse, with totality ending at approximately 2:06 p.m.

