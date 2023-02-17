Snow, Ice-Covered Roads Lead to Slick, Slippery Commute Across Chicago Roads, Highways

After a windy and snowy Thursday, the Chicago area Friday is in for a calmer but colder day. And while the snowfall came to an end overnight for much of the region, highways, streets and sidewalks are feeling one big effect from the storm: Ice.

"Don't let black ice sneak up on you," a Friday morning tweet from the National Weather Service reads, as slick, slippery conditions are being reported across the entire Chicago area as a result of Thursday's freezing rain and heavy snow fall.

In addition to the slippery roads in NW Indiana due to ongoing snow, secondary roads and elevated surfaces may be slick from yesterday's freezing rain and snow especially if untreated. Be sure to use caution when driving this morning! #ilwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/rBNRMyXztO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 17, 2023

Dashcam video from NBC 5's Stormchaser shows snow-covered cars and ice-covered side streets across the city.

According to a press release, Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed snow clearing vehicles to side streets to help manage the icy conditions.

"Safety is the city's top priority," the release says. "DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and adjust resources as needed. With freezing temperatures, there is the potential for slick and icy conditions, and residents are urged to take precautions while traveling."

Additionally, Friday morning commuters could face longer drive times and delays as overnight and early morning spinouts have led to accidents popping up across the region, NBC 5's traffic reporter Jen DeSalvo says.

You can check the road conditions near you here.

Friday Weather Forecast

Aside from lingering, lake effect snow still falling in parts of Northwest Indiana, Friday is expected to be quiet and calm but cold, with wind chills making temperatures feel that much icier.

Early Friday, O'Hare International Airport recorded a temperature of 20 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, early morning clouds are expected to make way for partly sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 20s.

However, a weekend warmup is around the corner, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 40s predicted for Saturday, forecast models show.

Sunday is expected to be even warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. South of the city, in Kankakee County, temperatures could reach up to 50 degrees, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.