Smashing Pumpkins provide update in search of new guitarist after receiving over 10,000 submissions

Less than two weeks after announcing that they were seeking a new guitarist and asking the public for submissions, Chicago's The Smashing Pumpkins have provided an update into their search.

A social media post from Jan. 5 announced that the band was seeking "an additional guitarist" and that the application process was open to the public, asking for video submissions.

The band announced an update on Tuesday evening, saying that they had received over 10,000 submissions for the guitarist opening.

The band said that eight people are working full-time to review all of the submissions as the group searches for their next member.

Currently consisting of vocalist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, the Pumpkins' search for a new guitarist comes in the wake of Jeff Schroeder's departure from the band in 2023 after 17 years as a member.

The Smashing Pumpkins, who emerged as a hallmark of 1990's alternative rock with an infectious mix of grunge and shoegaze, will be touring Europe and North America this year.

The Chicago-based rockers will be accompanying fellow 90s' rock outfits Weezer in parts of their European tour before playing alongside Green Day, Rancid and The Linda Lindas in North America.

The band's most recent release was the third and final installment to "Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts," which acted as the band's 12th studio album.