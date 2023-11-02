Green Day on Thursday announced details for their North American tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas -- and a Chicago stop is unsurprisingly on the list.

The bands are slated to perform as part of the 2024 tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Green Day had previously revealed plans for a North American tour but the announcement marks the first details to come out since.

The show is slated for Aug. 13, though the tour begins in July.

It's no surprise the groups will be coming to Wrigley Field, given Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's love of the Chicago Cubs and roots in the area.

For those who might not be able to see the bands at Wrigley, there's also a Milwaukee date on the lineup.

The groups will also perform at American Family Field on Aug. 24.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Nov. 10. Pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The "Saviors" tour celebrates 30 years of Green Day's iconic "Dookie," and 20 years of "American Idiot."