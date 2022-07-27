Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Hosts Benefit Concert for Highland Park Victims

Billy Corgan, lead singer of the band Smashing Pumpkins, hosted a benefit concert in Highland Park Wednesday night in effort to assist the dozens injured in the Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Set at Madame Zuzu's Emporium, the café Corgan owns, the nighttime performance was broadcast well beyond the North Shore community.

"I think we’re going to send a postcard of Highland Park to the world, what this community is capable of when it rallies around itself," he said.

The rallying point was just a block from the parade route, with many musical friends of Corgans coming out to support peace, love and community in the city he has called home for 20 years. Titled "Together and Together Again," the fundraiser collected donations both inside and outside the doors.

"The outpouring of love and support from the local community towards this community, after what it had been through, really encouraged us to take the extra step and try to put on a benefit that could raise funds for people," he said.

Proceeds donated in-person and through a YouTube livestream will be donated to a victims fund created by the Highland Park Community Foundation.



"Everyone is here for the same reason and that makes it all the more meaningful," said attendee Rick Wise.

