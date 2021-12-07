Midway Airport

Small Plane Slides Off Runway at Midway Airport, No Injuries Reported

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a small private plane slid off a runway at Midway Airport.

The plane stopped in the grass on airport property around 8:35 a.m. after overrunning runway 31C, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The two people on board refused medical treatment, Langford said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing.

The runway was the site of a fatal plane crash in December 2005 when Southwest Airlines Flight 1248 landed in a snowstorm and overran the runway, crashing into traffic on Central Avenue and killing a 6-year-old boy.

Local

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Bill for Unvaccinated to Pay COVID Care, Booster Shot Side Effects

Chicago news 2 hours ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

The Federal Aviation Administration and Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately release details of Tuesday’s crash.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Midway Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us