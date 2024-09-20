Six Flags Great America begins new chaperone policy for Fright Fest

Starting this month, Six Flags Great America has a new chaperone policy that will be in place for teens and kids looking to attend the park's popular Fright Fest.

Beginning Sept. 14, the popular amusement park implemented a policy that requires anyone 15 years old or younger to be with a chaperone 21 years old or older in order to be in the park after 5 p.m.

The company cited safety concerns for the reason behind the policy.



The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Six Flags Great America. Over the past years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," the park said in its announcement. "We are committed to keeping Six Flags Great America a place where thrill-seekers of all ages can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences."

As part of the policy, chaperones will be required to show a government-issued photo ID with their date of birth while entering the park. One chaperone can only accompany up to 10 guests 15 or younger each day.

The chaperone must also be with the group when they enter and remain inside the park for the entire visit, meaning they cannot arrive after the curfew begins.

"Guests age 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone when the Chaperone Policy is in effect will be subject to ejection," the policy states. "This chaperone requirement applies to all Six Flags Great America One-Day Ticket holders, Season Pass holders and Members."

Those 16 years old or older will likely also be asked to show a photo ID in order to enter the park.

In addition to their policy, Six Flags wrote in a note to parents and guardians that they are "responsible for the behavior of their minor children," strongly encouraging parents to accompany anyone under the age of 18.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Great America continues to have a positive atmosphere where thrill-seekers can gather for a day of safe, fun and thrilling experiences," Six Flags said.

The 2024 Fright Fest, marking Great America's 33rd iteration of event, will run on select days and nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.

"The perfect fusion of heart-pounding excitement, mouthwatering delights and spine-tingling frights promises an unforgettable experience," Six Flags said in a statement, calling Fright Fest "Chicago's most terrifying Halloween event."

The new 2024 haunted houses are inspired by themes from the well-known horror franchises "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Stranger Things" and "Saw."

For families with kids, Six Flags offers Boo Fest until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest, when little ones can take part in "a variety of spooktacular activities," include a parade, trick-or-treat and Not-So-Scary Story Time.