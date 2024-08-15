Video shows what it will be like to ride Six Flags Great America's new Wrath of Rakshasa and its terrifying dive

Six Flags unveiled plans Thursday for a new ride, the Wrath of Rakshasa, and video shows what it will be like to ride the thrilling new dive coaster and it's world record drop.

Simulated video released by the park as part of the announcement shows how riders stare down a "96-degree, beyond-vertical drop" in a cliffhanger hold before they plummet a heart-stopping 171 feet.

The ride will mark "the world's steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster," the park said in a release.

The ride, scheduled to debut in 2025, will be located across from the park's beloved Demon ride in the County Fair section of the park.

“Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests," Park President John Krajnak said in a statement.

According to Six Flags, Wrath of Rakshasa highlights include:

Three trains with three rows of passengers seated seven across;

3,239 feet of track;

Ride vehicle pauses in a face-first cliffhanger hold before

plummeting 171 feet;

A beyond-vertical 96-degree drop,

Five gravity-defying inversions;

Speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour

The ride will be designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, the manufacturer behind Raging Bull, Batman: The Ride and X-Flight, among others.

The announcement comes nearly one month after Six Flags began releasing several cryptic messages, teasing fans on social media with a series of unusual posts and sparking much speculation on what could be next.

Though the park welcomed a new attraction last month, the new ride will mark Six Flags Great America's first new roller coaster since 2019. Most recently, a new flat ride, Sky Striker, debuted at the park last month.

The announcement follows a merger between amusement park giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair, which created the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

The company teased new investments in both rides as well as food and beverage, with the post-merger entity operating 42 amusement and water parks across 17 states and three countries.

Similar announcements in other parks throughout the company have started to come through as well, with Kings Dominion in Virginia set to receive a launched wing coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard, while Canada's Wonderland is set to add Alpen Fury, a launched roller coaster with nine inversions, the most in North America for a coaster of its kind.