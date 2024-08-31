When is Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America? Here's what is new this year

Fright Fest is a yearly spooky tradition at Six Flags Great America, and it typically serves as a ramp-up of sorts to Halloween. That'll be the case once again this year - though if you're looking to experience something scary - and new - you won't have to wait long at all.

Fright Fest returns on weekends and select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3. Guests will be able to visit nine scare zones and five haunted houses -- three of which are new.

You can find information on each of the new houses below:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) : Guests are "cast" as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed.

Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze. The SAW Franchise: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of SAW with an all-new experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Guests will endure torturous trials and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

For families with kids, Six Flags offers Boo Fest until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest, when little ones can take part in "a variety of spooktacular activities," include a parade, trick-or-treat and Not-So-Scary Story Time.

But that's not all that's on the fall docket at Six Flags.

Its Oktoberfest Food Festival, taking place on select days from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3., offers craft and seasonal brews paired with a menu of German-inspired dishes on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

And on Saturday, Sept. 14, the Coaster Challenge returns for its 10th anniversary from Six Flags Great America and Special Olympics Illinois. For a $25 registration fee, guests can "fundraise and ride the distance of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Marathon on Six Flags Great America’s world-class roller coasters."