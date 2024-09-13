2024 Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America to begin Saturday with haunted houses, Kids Boo Fest and more

Though daily operation at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has concluded for the season, those eager for some fall thrills are in luck, as this year's Fright Fest officially launches at the park Saturday.

This year's event comes packed with a scary lineup that includes five haunted houses, nine scare zones and new terrifying themes throughout the park.

The 2024 Fright Fest, marking Great America's 33rd iteration of event, will run on select days and nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.

"The perfect fusion of heart-pounding excitement, mouthwatering delights and spine-tingling frights promises an unforgettable experience," Six Flags said in a statement, calling Fright Fest "Chicago's most terrifying Halloween event."

The new 2024 haunted houses are inspired by themes from the well-known horror franchises "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Stranger Things" and "Saw."

Here's how the park describes them:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) : Guests are "cast" as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed.

(2022) Guests are "cast" as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town – but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed. Stranger Things: Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze.

Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze. The SAW Franchise: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of SAW with an all-new experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Guests will endure torturous trials and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

For families with kids, Six Flags offers Boo Fest until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest, when little ones can take part in "a variety of spooktacular activities," include a parade, trick-or-treat and Not-So-Scary Story Time.

But that's not all that's on the fall docket at Six Flags.

Its Oktoberfest Food Festival, taking place on select days from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3., offers craft and seasonal brews paired with a menu of German-inspired dishes on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

And on Saturday, Sept. 14, the Coaster Challenge returns for its 10th anniversary from Six Flags Great America and Special Olympics Illinois. For a $25 registration fee, guests can "fundraise and ride the distance of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Marathon on Six Flags Great America’s world-class roller coasters."