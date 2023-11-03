Signs supporting Israel stolen in Skokie, prompting hate crime investigation

Police in north suburban Skokie opened a hate crime investigation after a number of "We Stand With Israel" signs were vandalized or stolen outside at least eight homes early on Friday morning.

“Just complete anger, complete helplessness, disgust, sadness,” said Annie Warshaw, resident.

Annie Warshaw moved into the Devonshire neighborhood four years ago and said many of the families are Jewish.

“We have family in Israel, we all know folks in Israel, we are devastated about what is going on in Israel,” she said. “This is not about Israel; this is about hating Jews and being anti-Semitic.”

Ring doorbell video shared with NBC Chicago shows three people running. Neighbors said you can see one of the individuals yanking the sign from outside a family’s home.

“We learned it was every single block within our neighborhood that ran north to south,” she said.

Skokie police told NBC Chicago incidents have been reported at around eight locations, all in residential areas south of Church Street and east of Kostner Avenue.

Warshaw believes even more homes have been targeted.

A rabbi at a synagogue nearby discussed the act of hate, the tension, and divide in recent weeks amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“...We’re frightened for a good reason because we’ve seen this play out many times in history before,” said Rabbi Shanaan Gelman of Kehilat Chovevei Tzion.

As police continue the search for the suspects, Warshaw told NBC Chicago she has banded with her neighbors and wants to let others know what happened isn't okay.

“We will have each other’s back, and we will show up for each other, and we will make sure that we are not only resilient, but we will persevere,” she said.

Skokie police are encouraging any witnesses or victims to please come forward with information or surveillance video.