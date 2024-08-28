Significant Reddit outages reported on app, website

Significant outages have been reported Wednesday afternoon on online discussion site Reddit, with a large spike in outages seen right around 3 p.m. local time, according to DownDetector.
The outage has sparked widespread discussion online, with Reddit acknowledging the platform's momentary absence from the internet on an official X page that tracks the status of the site.
According to data on DownDetector, 60% of the reported issues with Reddit have come with the platform's app, though 27% of reports involve the Reddit website and another 13% regarding server connection.
The cause of the outage was unknown, and the platform has not issued an estimated time of restoration.
