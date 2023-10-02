Signature Room's closure leaves reservation holders seeking refunds. Here's what their options are, according to a lawyer

In wake of the sudden closure of Chicago's Signature Room, some people who booked special events at the iconic restaurant are wondering what to do next and if they'll ever get their money back.

Tanzina Chowdhury told NBC Chicago that she was planning a birthday bash for Nov. 4 and looking forward to it.

"Everything was wonderful two years ago, that is why I rebooked it," she said.

Chowdhury is one of dozens who are now in a predicament after the fine-dining institution, known for its spectacular views from near the top of the former John Hancock Center, shuttered on Thursday. The Signature Room's owners announced the abrupt closure on its website, citing both the COVID-19 pandemic and "severe economic hardship."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Following the closure, another reservation holder told NBC 5 Responds last week that she put down a $1,700 deposit for her mother’s 70th birthday party. Despite repeated calls and emails, Andrea Purcell said she couldn't get through to anyone with The Signature Room for a response about a refund.

Purcell said most of her e-mails have bounced back and calls to the restaurant have gone unanswered.

"Even if you're going to close, have the common decency to give some sort of notification. The way I understand it, they left a letter on the door. But what about the people like me who live in California that book? There was no e-mail, there was no anything. We had to find out through TikTok and Facebook. It’s crazy," Purcell said.

NBC Chicago has learned that Infusion Management, which owns the restaurant, received PPP loans for $2 million in 2020 and 2021, both of which were forgiven.

Javier Perez, an attorney who specializes in labor and employment law, said the first option for customers is to send a formal letter to the company.

"You can contact the Secretary of State or even check the website to find out where they are registered to receive correspondence," he said.

Perez said hiring an attorney is also an option, as is legal action.

"If they are going under, you maybe have to might get in line in terms of creditors that they owe money to," he said.

Chowdhury, meanwhile, said she just wants some answers.

"I'm trying to give them the benefit of the doubt...and maybe they are trying to get ducks in a row," she stated.